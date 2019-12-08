This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Big statement from Waterford as Dan Shanahan appointed camogie coach

The former Déise star and selector will work under Fergal O’Brien.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 8:36 PM
36 minutes ago 2,172 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4923470
Dan Shanahan.
Image: SPORTSFILE.
Dan Shanahan.
Dan Shanahan.
Image: SPORTSFILE.

WATERFORD CAMOGIE HAVE announced this evening that Dan Shanahan will join the senior set-up as a coach for the 2020 season.

“We are delighted to announce that Dan Shanahan will be our head Senior camogie coach for 2020,” the county tweeted.

“We wish Fergal, Dan, Pauline and all the team the very best.”

Three-time All-Star Shanahan links up with manager Fergal O’Brien once again, after the pair worked together in Derek McGrath’s hurling backroom team.

The duo were there as the county’s senior hurlers reached the 2017 All-Ireland final, but stepped down the following season, while Shanahan has been in charge of Waterford club St Mary’s this year.

They were beaten by Cork champions Russell Rovers in the Munster junior hurling final earlier today.

Lismore man Shanahan has enjoyed a colourful coaching career since calling time on his inter-county playing days in 2010. In his 15-year stint with Waterford, he landed multiple All-Star award, a National League title and four Munster medals.

His new boss, O’Brien — the Waterford hurlers’ physical coach from 2014 to 2018 — was appointed as the Déise camogie side’s manager for 2020 in October, taking the reins from Donal O’Rourke.

O’Rourke brought the county to new heights in his two-year tenure, as they qualified for the All-Ireland quarter-final for the first time ever in 2018 and repeated the feat this summer. 

They gave eventual champions Galway a real scare in their last-eight battle, though the Tribe eventually pulled away and got the better of them by eight points. 

With a new-look, interesting management set-up, they’ll be eyeing a big 2020.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

