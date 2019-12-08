This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork's Russell Rovers and Kerry's Na Gaeil crowned Munster champions

The last provincial club finals in Munster of the year took place today.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,177 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4923047
Kerry's Jack Barry won with his club Na Gaeil in today's Munster decider.
Image: INPHO
Kerry's Jack Barry won with his club Na Gaeil in today's Munster decider.
Kerry's Jack Barry won with his club Na Gaeil in today's Munster decider.
Image: INPHO

CORK’S RUSSELL ROVERS and Kerry’s Na Gaeil are celebrating Munster glory after winning today’s junior club finals, both of which had fixture changes due to Storm Atiyah.

Russell Rovers saw their hurling decider switched to the Fraher Field in Dungarvan with an earlier 12pm throw-in time but they coped to defeat Waterford’s St Mary’s by 2-13 to 0-11.

Goals in either half from Josh Beausang and Brian Hartnett paved the way for their success. Beausang struck early but St Mary’s, spearheaded by the points of Eoin Kearns, countered to draw level at 1-4 to 0-7 at the break. Russell Rovers edged ahead in the third quarter and Hartnett’s goal in the finale helped seal an eventual eight-point success.

Russell Rovers became the seventh Cork club this decade to lift this crown and emulate their East Cork neighbours Fr O’Neill’s, the recent intermediate champions, in winning a Munster title. They’ll go forward to face Galway’s Mícheál Breathnach at the All-Ireland semi-final stage in January. 

Kerry’s dominance of the junior football grade continued with Tralee-based Na Gaeil cruising to success in today’s final against Tipperary’s Mullinahone. The match was switched from 3.45pm to 11am in Mallow with the early start proving no obstacle to Na Gaeil as they ran out 3-13 to 1-1 victors.

With Kerry senior players Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor in their ranks, Na Gaeil dominated the first half and were in front 1-7 to 0-0 at the break with Dara Devine netting for them. Andrew Barry and James O’Connor added further goals after the interval as they finished with 18 points to spare.

They will now play Mayo’s Kilmaine at the All-Ireland semi-final stage in January.

Meanwhile Monaghan’s Blackhill Emeralds booked their place in the All-Ireland junior semi-final with a quarter-final victory today in England. They won out 2-11 to 0-10 against Thomas McCurtains in McGovern Park.

