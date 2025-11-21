'The media around the lineout has been out of proportion'

IRELAND’S LINEOUT RETURNED to its smooth-running best last weekend against the Wallabies, but hooker Dan Sheehan said there was never any doubt within the group that they would get things right.

There was major scrutiny of Ireland’s lineout following the games against New Zealand and Japan, when they had returns of 69% and 82% on their own throw, but they responded with a 100% success rate against the Wallabies.

As they get set to go up against South Africa’s brilliant lineout tomorrow, Sheehan said they have always had confidence in Paul O’Connell’s lineout within the squad.

“We were happy with how the lineout went,” said Sheehan.

“To be honest, I thought the media around the last couple of weeks has been out of proportion and a lot of panic stations, it seems, is going on outside the camp. But it hasn’t been like that inside the camp.

“We all knew it was minor fixes and just basic human error stuff. That’s life and you just get on with it. So I don’t think anyone panicked, which is great, and we have the right people in the room that can sort it out and it sort of all came together at the weekend.”

Ireland were obviously aware of the public discourse around their lineout, given that they were repeatedly asked about it in press conferences, but Sheehan said it’s not difficult to stop that outside noise from seeping into the group.

“Yeah, I find it easy to ignore,” he said. “It’s just because I know what it feels like in here and it was literally that people didn’t hear the call, so it’s no big deal.

“I know it probably looks awful from watching the games when the ball’s being thrown in and no one’s even going up, but it’s as simple a fix as someone just saying it louder or being able to hear, so yeah I just sort of bring it back to what it really is.”

Ireland will need their lineout to be as sharp as it was last weekend with the Springboks in town.

Sheehan at Ireland training. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Sheehan and the Irish forward pack also know they need to go to another level of physicality against the South Africans, although not at the expense of their detail.

“Physicality is always talked about when you put on an Irish jersey but, of course, when you’re coming up against the world champions, two times in a row now, it’s got to be at the forefront of your mind,” he said.

“But also, you can’t let it overtake your mind and we’ve got to focus on ourselves and make sure we can bring our game plan to the table and not wait and see what they bring. So we’ll be going out with an attacking mindset and see how we go.”

The Wallabies managed to outmuscle the Irish forwards on three occasions inside their 22 last weekend, something that stung when they reviewed the game.

“It’s probably a big part of the game coming up this weekend, that sort of defence in and around the ruck,” said Sheehan.

“They have some big ball-carriers and play sort of quick, on top of you, just try to narrow you up so they can exploit in the wider channels. So it has been a focus and we’ve covered the bases there and implemented it in training already.”

On the other side of the ball, Ireland had a clinical edge when they got into the Wallabies’ 22 last weekend. It’s something they will aim to maintain tomorrow.

The Irish forwards were key to those finishing efforts, with a much better level of detail in their ball-carrying, running lines, decoy work, support play, and passing.

“We’d probably seen moments of it; that Tadhg Furlong try against New Zealand was good, but we just didn’t see enough of it,” said Sheehan.

“I thought we were managed pretty well by Sam [Prendergast], putting forwards into the right positions, forwards getting their roles right, and then also seeing space to move the point of contact, not just to truck it up all the time.

Sheehan is excited to take on the Springboks. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“I think we’ve talked about making sure everyone is involved in the play and no one is taking a break or doing nothing so, yeah, it’s been a focus on making sure all 15 people are in every play.

“You have to be ready for a few different scenarios, last second. You might be told to go and carry and then last second, it’s a pass or it’s a tip-on or it’s out the back, and we expect people to be able to do it, and we’re expected to do it.

“I thought it was much better and fluid this week, where we were getting calls right and seeing pictures in real time and being able to capitalise on Australia tightening up.”

The Springboks are increasingly famed for their innovative use of the bench and looking at players as hybrids, with centre André Esterhuizen having been used in the back row this year.

Sheehan thinks it’s “brilliant” and said he’d be happy to drop into the back row for Ireland if needed.

“There’s been scenarios where if you have to, you might have to do it, which I have no problem with, but I don’t think I’ll ever be named on a team sheet with the number on my back,” said Sheehan.

“But if I had to do it, I’d do it.”

For tomorrow, Sheehan and the Irish pack are focusing on their bread and butter.