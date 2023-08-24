'We expect him to be fit for the World Cup' - Farrell provides positive update on Sheehan

ANDY FARRELL EXPECTS Dan Sheehan to be fit for the World Cup with the prognosis on the hooker’s foot injury “better than expected.”

Sheehan emerged as a major concern after picking up a foot injury in the win against England last Saturday. The Leinster player remained in Dublin this week as the Ireland squad flew out to France ahead of their final warm-up game against Samoa on Saturday.

With Rónan Kelleher also recovering from a hamstring issue, there were fears Ireland would head into the World Cup without their two leading hookers but Farrell has now provided a positive update on both. However Farrell did not clarify when exactly they hope to have Sheehan back available for selection.

“He’s good,” Farrell said of Sheehan.

“He’s got a sprain in his foot, in a ligament in his foot. Better than expected, should be fit for the World Cup.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“We’ll see how he progresses over the coming weeks but, as I said, with all injuries you see how they develop over the period of time, don’t you? But we expect him to be fit for the World Cup.

“As far as Rónan is concerned, he is doing great. He is flying around the place at this moment in time – this week. If it was, at a push, for him – say a World Cup semi-final or final – we’re sure we could have got him over the line this week, but there’s no need to do that. He’s in good spirits.”

With Sheehan and Kelleher sidelined, Farrell has handed Tom Stewart a first Test start, naming the Ulster hooker in his team to face Samoa in Bayonne [KO 7.45pm, RTÉ 2].

“I like everything (about him). Well, I certainly like most things from what I’ve seen,” Farrell continued.

“I’ve seen a determined young man that’s willing to understand what it takes first and foremost to thrive in an international environment. And it’s tough for a young player, especially in that type of position. He’s certainly done that.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland have been training in France this week ahead of Saturday's clash with Samoa. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s a determined kid who quietly goes about his job, but he certainly puts a lot of confidence into the coaching staff and players with the way he prepares etc. I’m hoping that transfers, that’s the main thing, just being himself at the weekend because he’s a good player.”

The Samoa game represents Ireland’s last run-out before Farrell names his final 33-man World Cup squad on Monday.

And the Ireland head coach says he is “pretty clear” on the makeup of his squad ahead of Monday’s announcement.

“We’re pretty clear on that. Having said that, there’s a few more days left for moving parts, etc. So we’ll adapt to that but we’ve been pretty clear from the start about what we want.

“It’s all different personal and different teams. You’ve got to do what’s right to fit your group.

“I think we got better, certainly in the second game [against England]. Scored some fantastic tries. [It's] consistency, isn’t it? That’s why we play the warm-up games and get some of the rust out and show pictures to one another about what’s acceptable and what’s not. We’re here to take a step forward in our development as a team.”

