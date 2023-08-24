Tom Stewart handed first Test start in much-changed Ireland team to face Samoa

ULSTER HOOKER TOM Stewart has been handed his first Test start after being named in the Ireland team to play Samoa on Saturday [KO 7.45pm, RTÉ 2].

Andy Farrell’s side take on the Pacific Islanders at Bayonne’s Stade Jean Dauger in their final World Cup warm-up clash this weekend, before the Ireland head coach names his final 33-man squad on Monday.

And Stewart, 22, has been handed another chance to impress after making his debut off the bench in the win against Italy earlier this month.

Hooker has emerged as a potential problem position for Ireland with Dan Sheehan suffering a foot injury against England last Saturday. Ireland are optimistic that Sheehan will be fit for the World Cup pool stages but the Leinster hooker is one of three players – along with back row Jack Conan and prop Dave Kilcoyne – who did not travel to France with the rest of the squad this week.

With Sheehan injured and Rónan Kelleher nursing a hamstring issue, Munster’s Diarmuid Barron has been training with the squad in Biarritz.

Advertisement

Stewart will hope a strong showing against Samoa is enough to book his place in the World Cup squad following a brilliant season with Ulster, where he scored 17 tries in 19 appearances. Stewart’s Ulster teammate Rob Herring has been named on the bench for the Samoa game.

Ireland will be captained in Bayonne by Iain Henderson, with the Ulster lock joined by Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Stewart will scrum down with Cian Healy and Finlay Bealham in the front row.

Caelan Doris reverts back to number eight following his star turn at openside against Italy, with Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier completing the back row.

Jimmy O’Brien starts at fullback, with Keith Earls and Mack Hansen on the wings.

Stuart McCloskey is handed another chance to impress at 12, starting alongside Robbie Henshaw in midfield, while Conor Murray and Jack Crowley form an all-Munster half-back pairing.

James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony and Garry Ringrose are all included on a strong Ireland bench.

Ross Byrne and Craig Casey provide the half-back cover, with Herring, Jeremy Loughman and Tom O’Toole the front row replacements.

Ireland (v Samoa):

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Mack Hansen

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Keith Earls

10. Jack Crowley

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Tom Stewart

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Iain Henderson (captain)

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Tom O’Toole

19. James Ryan

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Craig Casey

22. Ross Byrne

23. Garry Ringrose

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!