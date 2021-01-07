End of an era as Dane Massey parts company with Dundalk after eight years

Dane Massey celebrates after Dundalk clinched the League of Ireland Premier Division title in 2019.

DANE MASSEY IS the latest long-serving member of the Dundalk squad to confirm his departure from the League of Ireland club.

In a tweet captioned ‘End of an era’, Massey announced this evening that he won’t be back for a ninth season at Oriel Park in 2021.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I say I will not be returning to returning to Dundalk FC this season,” he wrote.

“I have spent the last eight years there and have had such an incredible experience. I never thought when I signed for Dundalk that it would take me on the ride of a lifetime.

“I would like to thank all the players and staff who I have played and worked with over the years, and also to the amazing fans for welcoming me and my family to the club. I’ll cherish the memories.”

After joining Dundalk from Bray Wanderers ahead of the 2013 season, Massey went on to feature on over 250 occasions for the club in all competitions.

The 32-year-old left-back won five Premier Division titles, three FAI Cups and three League Cups, as well as playing 29 times in Europe. He also made more appearances for Dundalk under Stephen Kenny than any other player.

Massey follows in the footsteps of the likes of Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare and John Mountney in bidding farewell to Dundalk since the 2020 season concluded.