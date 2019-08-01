This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dani Alves set for a return to Brazil with Sao Paulo

The right-back has been a free agent since the end of last season.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 7:49 PM
7 minutes ago 126 Views 1 Comment
Dani Alves.
FREE AGENT DANI Alves is close to a shock move to Sao Paulo as the veteran defender will return to Brazil to continue his career.

The Brazil international is without a club after his release by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram last week in a tongue-in-cheek post, asking where he should send his CV as he looked for a new team.

The answer seems to have come from his homeland with Sao Paulo prepared to offer him a three-year deal, something no European club was willing to do.

The player, currently on holiday in Brazil, is expected in the city in the next few days to make the move official.

Sao Paulo initially thought the player’s wage demands would be too high, describing the chances of signing him as “almost unviable,” but the lure of a long-term contract at the club he supported as a youngster has tempted Alves.

Alves started his career at Bahia, the only club more successful in Brazil than Sao Paulo, before moving to Sevilla in Spain in 2002 when he was 19.

Six years at Sevilla followed, before he made the move to Barcelona in 2008.

He spent eight years with the Blaugrana, making 247 appearances in Catalonia and winning 22 trophies while at the club.

The honours at Barca are part of the 40 Alves has won throughout his career, making him the most decorated player in history.

He spent a season at Juventus after leaving Spain. The Turin giants were one of the clubs rumoured to be interested in the player, who captained Brazil to Copa America glory this summer, picking up the Player of the Tournament award in the process.

Inter were another club supposedly in talks with Alves, but no club was willing to offer him anything beyond a one-year deal.

English teams were also reportedly interested in the right-back, and he wanted to play in the Premier League. He came close to rejoining Pep Guardiola, a manger of his at Barcelona, at Manchester City before moving to PSG two seasons ago.

He helped the Paris club to two consecutive Ligue 1 titles before they released him, paving the way for a return to his home country.

The42 Team

