Free agent Alves linked with Premier League move after PSG exit

Alves in action at the Copa America for Brazil.

Alves in action at the Copa America for Brazil.

BRAZIL FULL-BACK Dani Alves has announced his Paris Saint-Germain departure after two years with the Ligue 1 champions.

The 36-year-old former Barcelona defender refused to commit to a new deal with PSG and will move on as a free agent.

Alves has been linked with a move to the Premier League and last month stated that he has “a lot of options”.

The veteran revealed he will be leaving the French capital after scoring in Brazil’s 5-0 Copa America thumping of Peru on Saturday.

Alves posted on Instagram: “Today I close another cycle in my life, a cycle of victory, learning and experiences.

I would like to thank the PSG family for the opportunity to together build a page in the history of this club.

“I would like to thank all the staff for their affection, respect and complicity from day one … you make this club a little more special.

“It was two years of resilience and continuous reinventing to fulfil my mission, but in life everything has a beginning, a middle and an end and now the time has come to put that final point here.

“I apologise if at any point I was not up to the pitch, I apologise if at some point I made a mistake, I just tried to give my best.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!