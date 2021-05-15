BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 15 May 2021
Advertisement

Spotify founder Ek says bid to buy Arsenal was rejected by club’s owner

The Swedish billionaire, a boyhood Arsenal fan, tweeted his interest in purchasing the north London outfit last month.

By Press Association Saturday 15 May 2021, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,094 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5438631
Spotify founder Daniel Ek in 2017.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Spotify founder Daniel Ek in 2017.
Spotify founder Daniel Ek in 2017.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SPOTIFY FOUNDER DANIEL Ek has revealed he has had a bid to buy Arsenal rejected, which included elements of fan ownership and representation on the board.

The Swedish billionaire, a boyhood Arsenal fan, tweeted his interest in purchasing the north London outfit last month during protests against owner Stan Kroenke following the club’s involvement in the European Super League project.

Arsenal were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up for a breakaway European competition last month before quickly withdrawing from the process less than 48 hours later.

Thousands of fans protested outside the Emirates Stadium before their 1-0 defeat to Everton on April 23 when Ek registered interest in buying the Gunners.

Kroenke, who owns the club through his Kroenke Sports and Entertainment business, has stressed that he has no interest in selling but Ek moved forward with his plans and has the backing of former Arsenal players Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry in a potential takeover.

And the 38-year-old has said he has made an offer to the Kroenkes over buying Arsenal, which son and director Josh is believed to have turned down.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In a statement posted on Twitter, Ek said: “Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal Football Club.

“I think it’s important to correct the record – this week an offer was made to both Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters.

“They said that they don’t need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie