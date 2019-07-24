This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paolo Maldini's 17-year-old son makes Milan debut in defeat to Bayern

The attacking midfielder started for the Rossoneri, but Leon Goretzka’s goal handed victory to the Bundesliga champions.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 11:07 AM
1 hour ago 2,791 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4737538
Daniel Maldini taking on David Alaba last night.
Image: Nick Tre. Smith
Daniel Maldini taking on David Alaba last night.
Daniel Maldini taking on David Alaba last night.
Image: Nick Tre. Smith

THE MALDINI LEGACY at Milan continues. 

Kansas City hosted an International Champions Cup game between the famous Serie A side and Bayern Munich last night, with Leon Goretzka scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Marco Giampaolo’s first game in charge of the Rossoneri resulted in defeat, but it was an unforgettable occasion for 17-year-old Daniel Maldini, son of Italian legend Paolo and grandson of ex-Milan and Italy manager Cesare. 

The attacking midfielder made his first team debut along recent signing Theo Hernandez, who joined from Real Madrid for €20m this summer. 

Giampaolo arrived from Serie A rivals Sampdoria after Gennaro Gattuso stepped down as head coach of Milan at the end of the 2018-19 season, but Goretzka’s well-taken 48th-minute goal guided Bayern to their second ICC victory here.

Niko Kovac’s Bayern controlled proceedings in Kansas City, where clear-cut chances were few and far between in a tight opening 45 minutes. Maldini’s side-footed effort sailed just over the crossbar, while Bayern midfielder Renato Sanches fired a powerful strike just past the post.

Hernandez’s bow ended prior to half-time as the French full-back was carried off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.

firo: 23.07.2019 Fuvuball, Football: 1. Bundesliga, Audi Summer Tour USA AC Milan, Test match, Test, Friendly Match versus FC Bayern Munich, Audi Summer Tour USA 2019, International Champions Cup Leon Goretzka scores the winner. Source: DPA/PA Images

Bayern managed to break the deadlock right on the stroke of half-time when Joshua Kimmich played a perfectly weighed pass to Goretzka, who took a touch before tucking the ball beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 48th minute.

Patrick Cutrone – who has been linked to Premier League side Wolves – should have equalised for Milan after cutting out Niklas Sule’s pass across goal but the second-half substitute was denied by Sven Ulreich in a one-on-one situation with 26 minutes remaining.

Bayern found the back of the net nine minutes from the end but Jann-Fiete Arp’s goal was ruled out for what appeared to be a handball, while David Alaba had an effort cancelled out for offside.

Source: FootBall My Life/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie