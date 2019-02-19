This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
More business at Shelbourne with addition of former Wolves midfielder McKenna

Daniel McKenna has joined Shelbourne having spent last season with Bray Wanderers and Telford United

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 4:01 PM
McKenna signed his first pro contract at 16 with Wolves back in 2015.
Image: Wolves
Image: Wolves

SHELBOURNE HAVE ADDED further depth to their squad ahead of the new SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign with the acquisition of former Wolves midfielder Daniel McKenna.

The 19-year-old spent ten years on the books at Belvedere before signing his first pro contract at Molineux in July 2015 at the age of 16.

The Dubliner initially lined out with the Premier League side’s U16s and U18s, before being loaned out to Bray Wanderers in the Premier Division for six months, where he made 20 appearances last season.

The player linked back up with Wolves’ U23s upon his return last summer, but was loaned out again to National League side AFC Telford United where he spent the last five months.

A defensive midfielder, McKenna has represented Ireland at all underage levels up to U19s. He adds further strength to Ian Morris’ squad as the new First Division campaign kicks off away to Galway United on Friday night.

Daniel McKenna The midfielder made 21 appearances for Bray Wanderers in the Premier Division last season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Yesterday Shelbourne also announced the signing of former Celtic goalkeeper Colin McCabe, who spent last season at Dalymount Park as back-up to Shane Supple with Bohemians.

The Dubliners are the bookies’ favourites to win the First Division this season, with manager Morris having made a number of impressive signings as the 31-year-old prepares for his first year in senior management.

Former St Pat’s duo Conan Byrne and Ryan Brennan, ex-Dundalk striker Ciaran Kilduff, Bohemians pair Dan Byrne and Oscar Brennan and Shamrock Rovers defender Luke Byrne have all joined ahead of the new First Division campaign at Tolka Park.

