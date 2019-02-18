Shelbourne bolster squad with addition of 22-year-old former Celtic goalkeeper McCabe

SHELBOURNE HAVE BOLSTERED their squad as the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season prepares to kick off on Friday with the signing of goalkeeper Colin McCabe.

The 22-year-old Cavan native spent the last 18 months with Dublin rivals Bohemians, but struggled to break into the first team ahead of Shane Supple since arriving in August 2017.

McCabe spent four-and-a-half years with Celtic, lining out for the club’s underage sides while also making 27 first-team appearances on loan with Stenhousemuir in the Scottish First Division during the 2016/17 season.

The shot-stopper, who has represented Ireland at U17 and U19 level, made six appearances at Dalymount Park last season between the Premier Division, EA Sports Cup and Irn-Bru Cup.

McCabe played 45 minutes during Shelbourne’s final pre-season outing, a 7-2 victory against Ballymun United on Friday night, and will compete with long-serving captain Dean Delany between the sticks at Tolka Park.

McCabe and Dan Casey celebrate beating UCD in last year's EA Sports Cup at Dalymount Park. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Dubliners are the bookies’ favourites to win the First Division this season, with manager Ian Morris having made a number of impressive signings as the 31-year-old prepares for his first year in senior management.

Former St Pat’s duo Conan Byrne and Ryan Brennan, ex-Dundalk striker Ciaran Kilduff, Bohemians pair Dan Byrne and Oscar Brennan and Shamrock Rovers defender Luke Byrne have all joined Shels ahead of 2019.

The 13-time league winners will attempt to return to the top tier of Irish football for the first time since 2013, with their campaign getting underway away to Galway United on Friday night at Eamonn Deacy Park.

