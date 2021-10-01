Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 1 October 2021
Advertisement

Former Liverpool striker Sturridge signs for Perth Glory

The 32-year-old was banned for four months last year for breaching betting regulations.

By AFP Friday 1 Oct 2021, 8:20 AM
49 minutes ago 1,199 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5562737
Former Trabzonspor striker Daniel Sturridge.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Former Trabzonspor striker Daniel Sturridge.
Former Trabzonspor striker Daniel Sturridge.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND England striker Daniel Sturridge signed for Australian side Perth Glory on Friday, saying it “felt like the right thing to do”.

The 32-year-old, who was banned for four months last year for breaching betting regulations, agreed a deal for the 2021/2022 season.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge,” he said.

“When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be.”

Sturridge began his career at Manchester City before moving to Chelsea in 2009, but enjoyed his best spell at Liverpool after a transfer to Anfield in 2013.

He scored 24 goals in the 2013/14 season as part of a prolific front three alongside Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling as the Reds came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League.

He also led the line for England at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 among 26 caps for his country, the last of which came in 2017.

The rest of his time at Liverpool was largely derailed by injury and he left on a free transfer to Turkish club Trabzonspor in 2019.

That contract was terminated by mutual consent when he was slapped with a worldwide four-month ban, accused of passing on inside information about potential transfer moves in January 2018.

Despite this, Perth Glory chairman and owner Tony Sage called the Sturridge move “one of the biggest signings not only in Glory’s history, but in the history of the A-League”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We know the elite-level quality Daniel will bring to the side and are hugely excited to see him wearing the famous purple this season,” he added.

The A-League season is due to kick off in November.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie