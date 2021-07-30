Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 30 July 2021
Wiffen wins 1,500m freestyle heat and smashes Irish record at Olympics

Danielle Hill was also in action in the 50m freestyle heats at the Tokyo Games.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 30 Jul 2021, 1:16 PM
46 minutes ago 2,384 Views 6 Comments
Daniel Wiffen in action in Tokyo.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS won his heat in the 1,500m freestyle while also breaking the Irish record at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Competing in the first heat, Wiffen finished in a time of 15:07.69 which shatters his previous Irish record of 15:16.90 but won’t be enough to qualify for the final. All four heats are now completed with the eight fastest swimmers progressing to the final. 

Wiffen finished in 20th place overall.

It’s another impressive result for the 20-year-old Wiffen who broke the Irish national record for the 800m freestyle, clocking a time of 7:51.65 to win his heat. That time was also a personal best for Wiffen.

Elsewhere, Larne’s Danielle Hill finished in 6th place in her 50m freestyle heat in a time of 25.70 which won’t be enough to progress to the semi-finals.

The42 Rugby Weekly

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Rassie’s antics and look ahead to the second Lions-Springboks Test.

