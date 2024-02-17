Daniel Wiffen targets podium as world champion reaches another final in Doha

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS marginally qualified for the 1500m Freestyle final as he looks to continue his brilliant run at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

The newly-crowned 800m Freestyle world champion won his heat in 14:54.29 to reach his third final of the week, but was just eight tenths of a second inside the top eight for tomorrow’s final.

Wiffen — who has a best time in the event of 14:34.91 — goes in as the sixth seed.

“I’m good, I tried to take it as easy as possible and just pace it to get back,” Wiffen said afterwards. “I’m in sixth position going in. I could have missed it by .8 there, so I’m pretty happy with that. I did what I wanted to do, it was fun for me.

“I knew exactly my pace. I think I’m getting quite good at hitting a certain pace in training and in my warm-up, I knew what was going to make it back. To be honest, it’s faster than what I thought was going to make it back, but I’m just happy to be on the right side of it.”

“I’m just going to try and go in with the same attitude, pace it how I want to pace it, post a good time and hopefully get on the podium,” the 22-year-old added on tomorrow’s final, which gets underway at 4.16pm Irish time.

2023 World Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia is out of the deciding race, after finishing 17th in 15:09.02.

Meanwhile, Mona McSharry has progressed to the 50m Breaststroke semi-final.

McSharry, who finished fifth in back-to-back finals this week, was second in her heat in 30.72 and the Sligo woman is ranked seventh for this afternoon’s semi-final (4.25pm).

“I’m happy with that,” the 23-year-old said afterwards. “That’s a good morning swim. I think there’s room to improve for sure, but coming off the 200m is never going to be easy so it’s a good starting point.”

On the quick turnaround from Friday night’s 200m final, McSharry added: “I think it’s all about preparation in the warm-up and making sure you’re moving on from last night and just moving forward and focusing on the future.

“I think I did a good job, so hopefully I can go faster tonight.”

Erin Riordan closed out her championships with a first individual race at World level. She clocked 26.26 in the 50m Freestyle, finishing 43rd overall.