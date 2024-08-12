Advertisement
Daniel Wiffen shows off his medals at the Olympic Walk Of Champions. James Crombie/INPHO
'I rushed to hospital as I was very unwell with a bug' - Daniel Wiffen on Closing Ceremony absence

Olympic champion explains why he was unable to be a flag bearer alongside Mona McSharry.
11.41am, 12 Aug 2024
DANIEL WIFFEN HAS revealed that he was rushed to hospital after being forced to pull out as one of Team Ireland’s flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Games.

The Olympic champion, who won gold in the 800 metres and bronze in the 1,500m, then took part in the marathon swim in the River Seine at the end of the week.

Wiffen finished the 10km course in 18th place but it was an event dogged by controversy due to concerns over water quality and safety.

The Armagh native was due to carry the flag alongside Mona McSharry, who also tasted success in the pool with bronze in the 100 metre breaststroke.i

Rower Fintan McCarthy, who won gold alongside Paul O’Donovan in the men’s lightweight double sculls, stepped in.

“Thanks everyone who reached out, I’m incredibly disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to be flag bearer last night,” Wiffen said on social media.

“Yesterday I rushed to hospital as I was very unwell with a bug that I am being treated for, and am feeling better now. I hope everyone enjoys the evening and I hope to be well enough to see everyone when we get home.

“They say every child has a dream, to pursue the dream is in every child’s hand to make it a reality. I had the dream of becoming an Olympic Champion. I put the work in everyday and I’m so happy to say that I have accomplished my childhood dream.

“However, behind every child you have a support team of friends, family, coaches, teammates who encourage and help make your dream a reality. So I would firstly like to thank my parents who sacrificed their own lives to make my dream a reality.

“My best friends and teammates who supported and pushed me to achieve my dream. My coaches, especially Andi Manley, you created the journey and allowed me to push myself until I had achieved my dream.

“Now Paris 2024 is over and I head back to Ireland I can finally reflect and thank everyone for the support across the past weeks and I’m happy to say I’m bringing a Gold and Bronze home. Sláinte mo chairde.”

