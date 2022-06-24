Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 24 June 2022
Daniel Wiffen becomes first Irish swimmer to break 15-minute barrier in 1500m freestyle

The 20-year-old is competing at the Fina World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

By The42 Team Friday 24 Jun 2022, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 628 Views 0 Comments
Wiffen at the Fina World Swimming Championships.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

DANIEL WIFFEN HAS become the first Irish swimmer to finish the 1500m freestyle inside 15 minutes. 

The 20-year-old is competing at the Fina World Swimming Championships in Budapest, and clocked a new national record time of 14:57.66 in today’s heat. 

That saw him finish fourth in his heat and ninth overall, meaning he missed out on the final by .78 of a second. 

Tokyo Olympian Wiffen held the previous Irish record of 15:02.78.

I was very happy with my swim as I’m the first Irish swimmer to break 15 mins in the 1500m, which is a huge barrier to break,” Wiffen said.

“Even though I came ninth and just missed the final by less than a second, I know there is more to come, and I can’t wait to get back training and race again at the Commonwealth Games.”

Next up for Ireland at the World Championships are divers Ciara McGing and Clare Cryan, competing in the 10m platform event (Sunday) and 1m and 3m springboard events (29 June and 1 July) respectively. 

