Mona McSharry qualifies for 100m breaststroke semi-finals, but disappointment for Danielle Hill

Hill finished 25th in the overall standings of the 100m backstroke heats.

By Ciarán Kennedy Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 11:41 AM
Mona McSharry (file photo)
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

MONA McSHARRY PRODUCED an impressive performance in the women’s 100m breaststroke heats at the 2020 Olympics this morning to qualify for tomorrow’s semi-finals.

McSharry came third in her heat in a time of 1:06.39. The 20-year-old was fourth at the turn at 31.06, but came back strong in the second half of the race.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker won the heat in a time of 1:04.82, with USA swimmer Lydia Jacoby second at 1:05.52, with the pair also topping the overall standings.

McSharry’s time saw her finish ninth in the overall standings to qualify for tomorrow morning’s semi-finals. The top 16 swimmers across the heats advanced.

Earlier on Sunday Danielle Hill missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals of the women’s 100m backstroke.

Hill, 21, finished third in her heat with a time of 1:00.86.

Finland’s Mimosa Jallow won the heat at 1:00.06, with France’s Beryl Gastaldello second at 1:00.69.

The Co Antrim swimmer, competing in heat three, hit the 50m turn in fourth place on a time of 29.47 seconds, but couldn’t break under the 30 second mark over the second 50m.

Hill’s time saw her finish 25th in the overall standings, with the top 16 swimmers across the heats qualifying for the semi-finals.

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown topped the overall standings in a time of 57.88, with Regan Smith of the USA second fastest at 57.96, and Canada’s Kylie Masse third at 58.17.

Hill will be back in the pool for the 50m freestyle event on Friday. 

Updated at 12.02pm to include Mona McSharry result.   

