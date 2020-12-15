BE PART OF THE TEAM

Gloucester confirm Hastings signing as Glasgow continue Healy pursuit

The Scottish club are chasing Munster academy out-half Ben Healy.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 2:20 PM
PREMIERSHIP CLUB GLOUCESTER have confirmed the signing of Scotland out-half Adam Hastings from Glasgow ahead of next season.

Former England international Danny Cipriani has left Gloucester with immediate effect as a result of the signing.

Gloucester’s confirmation of the capture of Hastings means Glasgow’s pursuit of Munster academy out-half Ben Healy ahead of the 2021/22 campaign has become a key priority for the Scottish club.

As reported by The42 two weeks ago, Glasgow have made a strong offer to Healy, who qualifies to play for Scotland through his family.

Healy has been offered a two-year senior contract with Glasgow that would involve a major financial increase on his current academy deal, which expires next summer, while it’s understood that Scotland boss Gregor Townsend rates Healy’s potential.

The42 understands that Healy’s potential deal with Glasgow has improved over the past fortnight as a result of Hastings agreeing to join Gloucester next season. 

Former Ireland U20 international Healy would be the first-choice out-half for Glasgow next season, while it’s understood he has also been given assurances of swift involvement in the Scotland set-up too.

The IRFU has put all contract negotiations on hold in Ireland due to the financial pressures caused by Covid-19, meaning Munster can’t currently offer Healy a concrete deal.

