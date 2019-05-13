This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 May, 2019
Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater handed driving ban after crashing Range Rover into a wall

The England international was two-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit when the incident occurred last month.

By AFP Monday 13 May 2019, 2:28 PM
Drinkwater hasn't featured for Chelsea since August 2018.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

OUT-OF-FAVOUR Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been banned from driving for 20 months after admitting to drink driving.

The 29-year-old — capped three times by England on the back of his pivotal role in Leicester’s fairytale 2016 title victory — was two-and-a-half times over the legal limit when he crashed his Range Rover through a wall last month.

Drinkwater, who had two women passengers in the car, caused £50,000 damage to his car and suffered a graze to his forehead.

Aside from the ban, Drinkwater was also ordered to perform 70 hours’ community service.

Drinkwater, unlike former Leicester City team-mate N’golo Kante, has failed to impose himself at Chelsea after a £35-million transfer in 2017 and last played for them in the Community Shield in August 2018 when he came on as a substitute.

© — AFP 2019

