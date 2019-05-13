Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater handed driving ban after crashing Range Rover into a wall

OUT-OF-FAVOUR Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been banned from driving for 20 months after admitting to drink driving.

The 29-year-old — capped three times by England on the back of his pivotal role in Leicester’s fairytale 2016 title victory — was two-and-a-half times over the legal limit when he crashed his Range Rover through a wall last month.

Drinkwater, who had two women passengers in the car, caused £50,000 damage to his car and suffered a graze to his forehead.

Aside from the ban, Drinkwater was also ordered to perform 70 hours’ community service.

Drinkwater, unlike former Leicester City team-mate N’golo Kante, has failed to impose himself at Chelsea after a £35-million transfer in 2017 and last played for them in the Community Shield in August 2018 when he came on as a substitute.

