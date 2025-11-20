'Gutted, devastated, the lowest I have been in my career' - Mandroiu confirms ACL injury

SHAMROCK ROVERS MIDFIELDER Danny Mandroiu has confirmed that he suffered an ACL injury in the FAI Cup final earlier this month.

Mandirou was stretchered off in the closing stages of Rovers’ 2-0 win over Cork City at Aviva Stadium, shortly after he entered the fray as a 78th-minute substitute.

The 27-year-old Dubliner has since undergone ACL reconstruction surgery, which “went very well”.

Mandroiu shared the news on social media last night, as he faces into an extended period on the sidelines.

“The news I never wanted to hear,” he wrote on Instagram. “Gutted, devastated, the lowest I have been in my career.

“I have a long recovery time ahead of me and will do everything possible to get back to where I wanted to be.

“ACL reconstruction surgery went very well. Thank you for all the messages, I really appreciate them.”

Shamrock Rovers completed their first double since 1987 with FAI Cup success.

Their season continues in the Uefa Conference League: Stephen Bradley’s side welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to Tallaght Stadium next Thursday, before rounding out their league phase campaign against Breiðablik and Hamrun.