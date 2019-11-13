This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rose: Spurs want me gone but I won't leave until my contract runs out

The left-back has a contract until 2021 and won’t be leaving anytime soon.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 4:53 PM
20 minutes ago 892 Views 1 Comment
Danny Rose.

DANNY ROSE SAYS any speculation surrounding his Tottenham future in January will come to nothing as he intends to run down his contract.

The 29-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Spurs after he publicly announced an intention to leave following an outstanding 2016-17 season.

Then linked with Manchester United, Rose has since struggled for form and fitness and was a reported target for Premier League strugglers Watford on the eve of the new season.

However, the England international claims there was never any possibility he would leave in the most recent transfer window.

He says Tottenham have informed him his contract, which expires in 2021, will not be renewed and the club want him to leave. But Rose is standing firm.

“It’s pretty obvious what happened [before the season],” he told the Evening Standard. “People upstairs at Tottenham were trying to do what they were trying to do.

“I’ve said I’ve got 18 months left on my contract and I’m not going anywhere until my contract has finished.

“In January, you’re probably going to hear something [about a move]. I’m telling you right now that I’m not going anywhere until my contract is finished.

“[Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on.

“My contract is up in 18 months’ time and I’ll leave the football club then. People [in the media] can save their time trying to get stuff ready for January about me being sold.

“Because I can tell you now: it ain’t happening. I know what people were trying to do in the summer. There were no bids – that was rubbish.”

Rose has played nine times in the Premier League this season, with Spurs struggling, and twice in the Champions League.

He went on to praise head coach Mauricio Pochettino for sticking by him through an uncertain period in north London, insisting he is “lucky” to be working under the Argentine.

“When the manager stops calling me into his office, stops giving me advice, that’s when I’ll think it’s time to leave Tottenham,” he added.

“But until then, I’m not going ­anywhere. I’m lucky to have a manager at Tottenham who, from the first day we met, has always stuck by me, regardless of anything, regardless of the rubbish in the media about me being sold or not part of his plans — all that nonsense.”

