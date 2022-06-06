Glasgow Warriors sack coach Danny Wilson

GLASGOW WARRIORS ON Monday sacked head coach Danny Wilson following their 76-14 weekend mauling by Leinster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals.

The decision was taken by the club and Scottish Rugby following a meeting with Wilson, who replaced Dave Rennie in 2020.

“The recent run of results has not been acceptable and has had a significant impact on everyone connected to the club,” said Warriors managing director Al Kellock.

“We are a proud organisation and want to be competitive week in, week out and we felt therefore a change of head coach was the right step to take.”

Wilson led Glasgow into the top eight of the URC before Saturday’s costly 12-try defeat in the last eight.

“I am proud that we finished the season in the top eight and qualified for a quarter-final, and like everyone I am extremely disappointed with the result at the weekend,” the departing head coach said.

“I’d like to thank the players and staff at Glasgow Warriors for all their hard work and commitment over the two seasons I was with the club.”

