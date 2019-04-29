This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dara Ó Cinnéide's new TV series looks at the worth and value of GAA - and how it's changing

GAA Eile begins tonight at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.

By Emma Duffy Monday 29 Apr 2019, 2:44 PM
41 minutes ago 647 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4610831

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

THE GAA IS under the microscope tonight as a new series kicks off on RTÉ.

And the man looking through the lens is Kerry great Dara Ó Cinnéide.

It’s been 14 years since he last donned the green and gold at senior inter-county level, bowing out as a three-time All-Ireland winner who captained the Kingdom to glory in 2004.

Since the An Ghaeltacht man hung up his boots in 2005, there have been many differences through the years. Gaelic games, across all codes, have changed significantly.

He explored that in GAA Nua — another RTÉ series which was also directed by former Galway footballer and renowned filmmaker Pat Comer — in 2017, as Ó Cinnéide looked at how sports science and technology, and their growing use, have changed GAA.

And off the back of that comes GAA Eile; a follow up, of sorts.

Ó Cinnéide delves deeper into the values of the Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, and how they are changing in every way, both at home and abroad.

In the four-part series — which starts tonight at 8.30pm — the All-Ireland winning captain follows players, managers, teams and sponsors to get an idea of where we stand at the minute, and more importantly, where the game is going.

ocinn Kerry great Dara Ó Cinnéide. Source: RTÉ.

“If there is an increasing commercial value to the games,” he asks, “how does this affect the intrinsic and traditional values of the GAA?”

Directed again by Comer, GAA Eile looks at the commercial elements involved, but also at the opportunities that are out there to showcase the game through that — particularly through the Irish community abroad.

While episode two, three and four look at hurling, ladies football and camogie, and the club scene respectively, men’s football is under the spotlight tonight.

We’ll witness Ó Cinnéide travel the length and breadth of the country during the 2018 All-Ireland football championship campaign. He actually starts out in New York and finishes up at the final between Dublin and Tyrone in Croke Park.

The three main case studies tonight are the GAA community abroad, the Carlow footballers’ dream summer and Dublin’s remarkable success in recent times. Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Eamon O’Shea and Turlough O’Brien are among the contributors.

Later in the series, we’ll hear from other former managers and players including 18-time All-Ireland winner Rena Buckley, Carnacon duo Fiona McHale and Cora Staunton, ex-Cork goalkeeper Dónal Óg Cusack and Dublin star and CEO of the GPA Paul Flynn.

GAA Eile begins tonight at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie