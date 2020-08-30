West Brom defender O'Shea earns first senior Republic of Ireland call-up

DARA O’SHEA has received his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad, ahead of their Uefa Nations League game against Bulgaria on Thursday, while James McCarthy and Troy Parrott could be injury doubts.

The 21-year-old defender comes into the squad having previously been a consistent selection for Stephen Kenny during his stint as Ireland U21 boss.

He has also established himself in the West Brom starting team and looks likely to get game time in the Premier League over the course of the forthcoming season.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Ireland’s upcoming fixtures against Bulgaria and Finland in September, Kenny said that the Dubliner’s progression with the Baggies was a factor in calling him into the squad.

“We have added Dara O’Shea to the squad,” Kenny began.

“Dara has come through the ranks at U15 right through every year. He’s shown himself as capable of playing in all four positions with West Brom last year.

“He’s a centre-half really who’s played right through the ranks at centre-back. He’s played at right-back for a good bit of the season and left-back towards the end of the season.

We had one or two other injuries, strains and so forth. So, we’ve just given ourselves that additional cover with Dara coming in. His ability to play the four positions is an asset.”

Remarking on injuries within the Ireland camp, Kenny said that McCarthy will be assessed after picking up a knock with Crystal Palace, which could potentially put him in doubt for the clash in Sofia.

McCarthy started Crystal Palace’s 2-1 pre-season win against Oxford United but lasted just 20 minutes before taking a knock which forced him off.

“James McCarthy is travelling in today. We’ll assess him and see how he is. He played for Crystal Palace midweek and just got a knock on the back of his leg really, [it was] just a tackle.

“I know James is very keen to come back and play for Ireland. It’s been a few years since he’s played and I know he’d be a huge addition to us.”

He added that Parrott, who is on loan at Millwall, has sustained “a tight muscle” and is due for a scan later this afternoon.

