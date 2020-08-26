This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Concern for Kenny as James McCarthy takes a knock in Palace pre-season friendly

McCarthy lasted just 20 minutes against Oxford United on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 9:56 AM
21 minutes ago 345 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5186399
McCarthy in action at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.
Image: PA
McCarthy in action at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.
McCarthy in action at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.
Image: PA

IRELAND BOSS STEPHEN Kenny must wait for an update on James McCarthy’s fitness ahead of next week’s Nations League opener.

McCarthy started Crystal Palace’s 2-1 pre-season win against Oxford United yesterday but lasted just 20 minutes before taking a knock which forced him off.

The midfielder is due to join up with his international team-mates on Sunday ahead of Ireland’s game in Bulgaria next Thursday.

Naming his squad this week, Kenny pointed to a central role for McCarthy in the upcoming games against Bulgaria and Finland, and hailed the 29-year-old as Ireland’s “most expressive passer” and “the best midfield player of the generation”.

“He is someone who is extremely talented,” Kenny said.

“He has an exceptional range of passing. I don’t think we have utilised him in his best position a lot.

We haven’t utilised his talent overall and injuries have prevented him becoming sort of regarded as the best midfield player of the generation which in my mind he is.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He’s only 29 now so even some of his best performances might be ahead of him if he can stay fit.

“If we can get him facing the goal and get the ball to him in midfield with the speed that we’ve got, attacking options and the speed, it could be a good combination.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie