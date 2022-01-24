Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dara O'Shea completes cameo return for West Brom U23s as injury comeback ramps up

A boost for the Baggies and of course, for the Republic of Ireland.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Jan 2022, 3:55 PM
22 minutes ago 283 Views 0 Comments
The 22-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury on Ireland duty in September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Dara O’Shea completed a cameo return for the West Brom U23s this afternoon as he continues his injury comeback.

The centre-back has been sidelined since Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in Faro on 1 September, but started and played 45 minutes in today’s Premier League 2 derby with Birmingham City.

The Atheltic’s West Brom reporter, Steve Madeley, revealed the plan last week.

“Dara O’Shea pencilled in for a 45-minute comeback for the U23s at Birmingham on Monday,” he tweeted. “Might be in contention for a first-team return some time in February.”

The 22-year-old Dubliner enjoyed a solid return, leaving the field with his team 1-0 up, though it finished in a 3-2 defeat. 

O’Shea suffered an ankle fracture in Faro, which later required surgery, though his recovery has been largely positive with manager Valerien Ismael hailing the “warrior” in a positive injury update in late November.

Having featured 28 times in the Premier League in 2020-21, O’Shea had made a promising start to this season, playing in every minute of West Brom’s Championship campaign before injury struck on international duty.

He’ll be hoping to pick up where he left off with the first-team soon, contributing to the Baggies’ promotion push as well as adding to his 10 senior Ireland caps.

The42 Team

