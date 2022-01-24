Dara O'Shea completes cameo return for West Brom U23s as injury comeback ramps up

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury on Ireland duty in September.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury on Ireland duty in September.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Dara O’Shea completed a cameo return for the West Brom U23s this afternoon as he continues his injury comeback.

The centre-back has been sidelined since Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in Faro on 1 September, but started and played 45 minutes in today’s Premier League 2 derby with Birmingham City.

The Atheltic’s West Brom reporter, Steve Madeley, revealed the plan last week.

Advertisement

“Dara O’Shea pencilled in for a 45-minute comeback for the U23s at Birmingham on Monday,” he tweeted. “Might be in contention for a first-team return some time in February.”

The 22-year-old Dubliner enjoyed a solid return, leaving the field with his team 1-0 up, though it finished in a 3-2 defeat.

📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋@dara_oshea_ makes his return from injury in this afternoon’s #PL2 derby against @BCFC. COYB! ⚫️ — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 24, 2022

O’Shea suffered an ankle fracture in Faro, which later required surgery, though his recovery has been largely positive with manager Valerien Ismael hailing the “warrior” in a positive injury update in late November.

Having featured 28 times in the Premier League in 2020-21, O’Shea had made a promising start to this season, playing in every minute of West Brom’s Championship campaign before injury struck on international duty.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

He’ll be hoping to pick up where he left off with the first-team soon, contributing to the Baggies’ promotion push as well as adding to his 10 senior Ireland caps.