Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Highly rated Ireland U21 defender handed West Brom debut

Dara O’Shea is among a number of young Irish players in action in the EFL Cup this evening.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 8:14 PM
https://the42.ie/4764669

HIGHLY RATED IRELAND U21 defender Dara O’Shea makes his West Brom debut this evening as the Baggies welcome Millwall to the Hawthorns.

Rotherham United v West Bromwich Albion - Pre-Season Friendly - New York Stadium West Brom defender, Dara O'Shea. Source: EMPICS Sport

The Dubliner, who came through schoolboy football at St Kevin’s, made 27 appearances for Exeter City last season having spent the year prior at Hereford United.

O’Shea has represented Ireland at both U19 and U21 level and the 20-year-old has been tipped for big things both on the international and club scene.

“He’s a no-nonsense defender and I think if he believes in himself a bit more, he’ll have a real chance of playing at a decent level,” then-teammate and Ireland international James McClean told The42 last year of O’Shea’s ability.

I just think he needs to believe in himself a bit more and get a bit more confidence.”

Lining out opposite the defender tonight will be U21 teammate, Jayson Molumby.

Molumby, one of the stand-out performers for Stephen Kenny’s side at this summer’s Toulon Tournament, extended his deal with Brighton and Hove Albion last month before going out on a season-long loan to Millwall in the Championship.

“Jayson is a competitive lad who gets around the pitch, and also an excellent footballer,” Dockers boss Neil Harris said of his signing.

He can really play and has a great passing range. He comes in to help us as a group, he comes in to want to develop himself, and Brighton are happy to have a relationship with us to allow their player to develop.”

Elsewhere this evening, Manchester United-linked Stoke City defender Nathan Collins has been handed the captains armband for their clash with Wigan Atletic.

The 18-year-old Ireland international this summer signed a new five-year deal with the Potters.

“Nathan is a very talented young man,” said Stoke City manager Nathan Jones, who handed the central defender three first-team appearances towards the end of last season’s Championship campaign.

“He’s not the finished article by any means and he still has a great deal to learn, but anyone who has seen him play will recognise he has great ability and potential.”

