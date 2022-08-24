IRISH YOUNGSTER DARRAGH Burns scored his first goal for MK Dons in their surprise 2-0 Carabao Cup second round win away to Watford last night.

Burns joined the club from St Patrick’s Athletic youngster in July and made his League One debut against Cambridge.

He started the victory over Watford alongside fellow Irishmen Warren O’Hora and Dawson Devoy.

The winger assisted Matthew Dennis’s opening goal and was set-up by Devoy for his 53rd minute finish.

“I’m delighted to be here and delighted with the result tonight,” Burns told the MK Dons website.

“Goal and an assist. A good night’s work but can’t get too carried away. Big well done to all the lads. Dawson passed me the ball (for the goal) so he got an assist. Obvious another Irish lad so it was good. And I set-up Mattie so it was a good night’s work.

“I had my Ma, little sister and a few mates in the crowd so it was a good night for me,” added Burns, who turned 20 earlier this month.

“I got a dead leg, my legs are in bits here. But it’s part of the game. I’d have taken that if you offered me it before the game. Job done and onto Saturday.”

After two seasons as a regular starter with St Pat’s, where he helped them to a runners-up finish in the Premier Division and FAI Cup victory, Burns made the move for a fee of €180,000 on 4 July.

“I was playing in Ireland, the club wasn’t too far away from my house,” he explained. “I was comfortable back home but it was a challenge coming over here. If you’re serious about football as an Irish lad you have to come over to England.

“The gaffer, all the lads, there’s a few Irish lads here as well. Conor Grant’s been in England for a while, Warren O’Hora, they’ve looked after me and Dawson very well. They’ve settled us in nicely. When we get the chance to play it’s just about football and we don’t have to worry about too much off the pitch.”

The Dublin-born player, who has represented Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at underage level, is determined to fight for a starting place in the team.

“Ah yeah, as every player does. I’m only over here a couple weeks, I came from Ireland. I’ve just got to be patient.

“I’m still only young, 20, there’s some very experienced lads in the squad. Whenever I’m called upon I have to give it 100% and just take my chance when I’m given it.

“I understand the gaffer’s thinking and methods, we’re a team here at the end o the day. If I’m planing or not playing, once the team is winning that’s the main thing.”

MK Dons endured a difficult start to League One. They sit in 22nd place after winning just one of their opening five games.

“I think our season starts now to be honest,” said Burns. “We needed the win tonight. Coming to Watford, it was never going to be easy. But 2-0, it’s what we needed and we have to go again on Saturday.

“League One, Carabao Cup and FA Cup, there’s a lot of games coming thick and fast. There’s been a mad schedule in August but I think it quietens down come September. We’ll just keep thinking along nicely.”