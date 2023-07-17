Darragh Egan's term as Wexford manager will not be extended

DARRAGH EGAN WILL not continue as manager of Wexford’s senior hurling team following a “comprehensive review of the 2023 season”.

A statement put out by Wexford GAA this afternoon read: “Wexford GAA wish to announce that, following the completion of a comprehensive review of the 2023 season, it has been decided not to extend Darragh Egan’s initial two-year term as senior hurling manager.

“Wexford GAA wish to acknowledge and thank Darragh for the enormous efforts he and his backroom team have made since his appointment in September 2021 and wish them all well for the future.

“The process to appoint a new senior hurling manager will now commence.”

The Tipperary man was appointed in 2021, succeeding Davy Fitzgerald. The high points of his term were two championship wins over Kilkenny.

Wexford, though, had a disappointing 2023, narrowly avoiding relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup with a win over Kilkenny in May having lost to Westmeath the previous week.

Egan’s side lost four out of five games in Division 1A this season, their only league win coming against Westmeath. The low point of the league campaign was a 6-25 to 1-18 loss at home to Clare in February.

Egan won two All-Ireland titles during his playing days with Tipperary, and was a selector and coach in Liam Sheedy’s backroom team for Tipperary’s 2019 All-Ireland success.