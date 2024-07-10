'Donaghy might just sit down in the stands and not try to wind us Kerry people up'

DARRAN O’SULLIVAN SUSPECTS that the All-Ireland semi-final between Armagh and Kerry will be an “awkward occasion” for Kieran Donaghy.

Former Kerry footballer Darran O'Sullivan. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The 2006 Footballer of the Year is a former star forward for Kerry but has been part of Kieran McGeeney’s coaching unit for the last three seasons. O’Sullivan, who was a teammate of Donaghy’s during his Kerry career, says the final four clash between the counties will be a challenging event for the Austin Stacks man.

“Going into this game we will see a quieter Kieran Donaghy, he might just sit down in the stands and not try to wind us Kerry people up. I think it will be an awkward enough occasion for him. He is going up there, he has a job to do, he is fully committed to Armagh.

“He will be going up to try to get a win, he has probably brought his personality into Armagh. From a players point of view, having him there has definitely been a positive. I think McGeeney has a good backroom team with him, they all add a bit of something.”

Donaghy has also enjoyed coaching stints with the Galway hurlers while also serving as joint-manager of IT Tralee alongside Liam Brosnan. O’Sullivan says each of those appointments was another stepping stone in Donaghy’s coaching career with a view to one day potentially taking over as Kerry manager.

“I imagine his plan involves taking over Kerry at some stage. Whether that’s a long way down the line or not, I do think that all the coaching jobs he’s gone into since he finished playing have been with the intention of gaining as much experience as he could get.

“Whether it’s coming straight after Jack, it might be too early. Personally, I think Éamonn Fitzmaurice will be the next guy in line. But I could be a million miles off with that as well. I do think his goal has been to gain experience with different types of coaching to further himself that he can be in the best position to take over Kerry at some stage.”

Kerry’s quarter-final victory over Derry was an attritional game featuring plenty of lateral play, while top forwards David Clifford and Shane McGuigan to just three points between them from play.

O’Sullivan says this must be a difficult period for forwards to play football, as their skills are negated by the defensive game plans employed by teams.

“I’d say he’s feeling pretty bored. He’s probably a bit frustrated. He’s getting a lot of treatment off the ball. I can’t imagine it’s an enjoyable game for a forward to play in at the moment.

“You’re playing with your back to goal, there’s multiple players around you with no space to express yourself. I can imagine it’s quite frustrating for any of the top forwards in the country.

“Any time you get the ball, there’s four or five players swinging off you. And when the ball’s not there, you’ve fellas pulling and dragging and whatever else they’re doing off the ball.”

