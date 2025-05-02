Willie Mullins' Final Demand stamps class in Punchestown Champion Hurdle

WILLIE MULLINS’ FINAL Demand stamped his class on the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown with an all-the-way success.

A winner at the Dublin Racing Festival, he was sent off favourite for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham but could only finish third behind The New Lion and The Yellow Clay.

He faced Gordon Elliott’s 5-4 favourite The Yellow Clay once again, but he took a heavy fall at the last when well held in third.

In truth the race was over by the second-last as Paul Townend continued to wind up the pace in the final half-mile, with the 7-4 shot drawing further and further clear.

“It was an awesome performance over that trip,” said Mullins.

“Paul felt he didn’t go fast enough in Cheltenham and he said to Caroline (Tisdall, owner) ‘today I’m going to show him off’.

“I saw him jumping the first and second and I wasn’t happy until he jumped the third that he was jumping well.

“Then he was electric over a few of his hurdles, for a big chaser to jump the way he did – he was getting lengths at his hurdles when it mattered.

“I thought he was going to tire around the fifth-last or fourth-last after the pace, but then he’d go down to the hurdle and just take a length out of a horse behind him.

“If you can jump fences like that he’s one to look forward to.”

When asked if he had schooled over fences, Mullins added: “No, not at home. There will be time enough next autumn. He won his point-to-point so he’s well able to jump.

“He’s not a horse you’d want to stand on your foot! He’s really one to look forward to.”

Dinoblue followed up her Cheltenham success in even easier fashion in the Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase.

Only four went to post for the Grade Two event and it was dominated by the two Mullins stablemates, Dinoblue (4-7 favourite) and Allegorie De Vassy.

Allegorie De Vassy was a late faller at Cheltenham after being passed by Dinoblue and the time before had been beaten a neck by the same rival in the Opera Hat Chase.

This time Townend laid it all out from early on and took a sizeable early lead, but Mark Walsh gradually reeled her in on Dinoblue and went away to win by 35 lengths. Mullins later confirmed the runner-up had run her last race.

“She was very good today. I was hoping that Allegorie might get her own back on her after Cheltenham, but it wasn’t going to be that way today,” said Mullins.

“Allegorie is in foal to Jukebox Jury so she’s retired now.

“Dinoblue looks to be getting better and better and hopefully we have her for next season. I don’t see her going to stud for a while yet.”

Frank Berry said, winning owner JP McManus’ racing manager, said: “You could set your clock by her every day.

“She jumped great and she’s just a pleasure to have around. She never lets you down.

“I’d say it’s her best year and she’s maybe better than ever.

“She’ll have another season. She’ll stick to the mares’ races. There is a good programme for them and it suits her well.”