'Awesome!' - Darren Clarke wins second straight PGA Tour Champions title

DARREN CLARKE HAD another weekend to remember as he recorded a second consecutive win on the PGA Champions Tour in Hawaii.

The Dungannon man produced a sizzling 64 in the final round at Hualalai to hold off Retief Goosen, and lift the Mitsubishi Electric Championship silverware.

Clarke finished on 21-under, two shots ahead of Goosen, who also finished on 64.

Both played brilliantly, but Clarke’s six birdies on the final back nine were ultimately the difference.

Asked how he felt while walking off the course, “Awesome, awesome,” was his simple answer.

“There’s no unassailable lead because the guys make birdies, you saw that today,” 2011 Open winner Clarke later said.

“That’s just the way it is. You have to play well and you have to stay aggressive, and I was able to do that today.

What a CLUTCH putt from Darren Clarke! 🐦



He's secured a two-shot lead late @MEC_golf. pic.twitter.com/YgioAe0QiB — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 24, 2021

“I could see everything Goose was doing, so every time he was making a birdie, I was having to try and follow him, make another birdie right on top of him playing behind him.

“But that’s brilliant, that’s why we play the game. We play for the competition, we play to put ourselves in position that we want to win.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I gave it a good run, but Clarkie behind me played awesome and congrats to him,” Goosen added.

“There was scoreboards all around the back nine, so I get all square and he goes one ahead, I get all square and he goes one ahead.”

52-year-old Clarke sealed back-to-back victories after landing the TimberTech Championship in Florida in November — his most recent Champions outing. That came as his first win on the tour, and his first tournament win since the ’11 Open title.