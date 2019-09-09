This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Tipp hurling 'keeper Gleeson named new Antrim manager

The two-time All-Ireland winner has been appointed on a three-year term.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Sep 2019, 10:33 PM
46 minutes ago 2,179 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4802534
Gleeson retired from inter-county hurling in 2017.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DARREN GLEESON, TIPPERARY’S 2016 All-Ireland winning goalkeeper, has tonight been named as the new Antrim hurling manager.

Gleeson, who retired from inter-county hurling in 2017 after lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup twice with the Premier County, was appointed on a three-year term at Monday’ county committee meeting. 

The 38-year-old had previously been involved with Antrim hurling for the past two years and now takes over the top job ahead of the 2020 season.

Antrim GAA said Gleeson will announce his backroom team over the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Carlow GAA has this evening announced that both Colm Bonnar and Turlough O’Brien have been ratified as the county’s senior hurling and football managers respectively for the coming year.

