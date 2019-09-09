Ex-Tipp hurling 'keeper Gleeson named new Antrim manager

DARREN GLEESON, TIPPERARY’S 2016 All-Ireland winning goalkeeper, has tonight been named as the new Antrim hurling manager.

Gleeson, who retired from inter-county hurling in 2017 after lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup twice with the Premier County, was appointed on a three-year term at Monday’ county committee meeting.

The 38-year-old had previously been involved with Antrim hurling for the past two years and now takes over the top job ahead of the 2020 season.

Antrim GAA said Gleeson will announce his backroom team over the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Carlow GAA has this evening announced that both Colm Bonnar and Turlough O’Brien have been ratified as the county’s senior hurling and football managers respectively for the coming year.

