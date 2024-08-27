Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Darren Gleeson. Tom Maher/INPHO
GAA

Darren Gleeson to be confirmed as new Laois hurling manager

Gleeson recently stepped down as manager of the Antrim hurlers after five years in charge.
7.48am, 27 Aug 2024
448
0

DARREN GLEESON IS set to be confirmed as the new manager of the Laois senior hurlers.

The Laois GAA Executive Committee has proposed Gleeson for the role, and he will be appointed subjected to ratification at an upcoming County Committee meeting.

Gleeson will replace fellow Tipperary man Willie Maher, who stepped down as Laois manager last month.

Gleeson recently stepped down as manager of the Antrim hurlers after five years in charge.

During that time, the former Tipperary hurler lifted the county to Division One status and won the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2020 and 2022, as well as claiming a National League Division Two title in 2020.

During his playing career, Gleeson won two All-Irelands, six Munster Championships, and one National Hurling League title.

Laois were beaten finalists in the Joe McDonagh Cup earlier this summer, losing out to Offaly by three points.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie