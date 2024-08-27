Darren Gleeson to be confirmed as new Laois hurling manager

DARREN GLEESON IS set to be confirmed as the new manager of the Laois senior hurlers.

The Laois GAA Executive Committee has proposed Gleeson for the role, and he will be appointed subjected to ratification at an upcoming County Committee meeting.

Gleeson will replace fellow Tipperary man Willie Maher, who stepped down as Laois manager last month.

Gleeson recently stepped down as manager of the Antrim hurlers after five years in charge.

During that time, the former Tipperary hurler lifted the county to Division One status and won the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2020 and 2022, as well as claiming a National League Division Two title in 2020.

During his playing career, Gleeson won two All-Irelands, six Munster Championships, and one National Hurling League title.

Laois were beaten finalists in the Joe McDonagh Cup earlier this summer, losing out to Offaly by three points.