Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Championship newcomers snap up Ireland international Daryl Horgan

The Galway native has ended a two-year spell at Hibernian to link up with Wycombe Wanderers.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 11:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,183 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5193231

daryl-horgan-after-the-game Daryl Horgan pictured after Ireland's 1-1 draw with Poland in September 2018. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WYCOMBE WANDERERS HAVE confirmed the signing of Irish winger Daryl Horgan from Scottish Premiership club Hibernian for an undisclosed fee.

The Galway native has penned a two-year deal with the Chairboys, who are preparing for their first season in the Championship following their recent promotion via the League One play-offs. 

It marks a return to English football’s second tier for Horgan, who made 40 Championship appearances for Preston North End following his January 2017 transfer from Dundalk. He joined Hibernian from Preston in August 2018.

Horgan impressed Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth back in January 2018 while playing for Preston in a 5-1 win over his new club in the FA Cup third round.

“Daryl is someone we’ve kept an eye on ever since he put in that outstanding performance against us and we believe he’s ideally suited to the way we play,” said Ainsworth.

“He’s quick, he’s direct, he loves to run at the defence and he’s got a strong goal threat in terms of scoring and creating chances for his team-mates.

“I’m excited to see what he can do for us and his arrival gives us extra firepower going forward as we look forward to starting on the front foot in the Championship in 10 days’ time.”

Screen Shot 2020-09-02 at 11.34.54 Source: Twitter

In his two years at Hibernian, Horgan played 81 games in all competitions. The 28-year-old will be fondly remembered by supporters for scoring both goals in a dramatic 2-1 win over Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.

“Daryl was a genuine pleasure to work with – a manager’s dream in the way he applied himself every day,” Hibs manager Jack Ross said. “I’m disappointed to lose him but it’s a good opportunity for Daryl and his family. I wish them all the luck in the world.”

Horgan, whose Hibs contract was due to expire at the end of this season, has won six senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came in a September 2018 friendly against Poland.

Wycombe begin their inaugural Championship campaign with a home game against fellow newly-promoted side Rotherham United on Saturday week.

Read next:

