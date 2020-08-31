This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Former Ireland striker Daryl Murphy returns home to sign on with Waterford

John Sheridan hailed a ‘massive, massive signing’.

By Emma Duffy Monday 31 Aug 2020, 3:16 PM
Due south: Daryl Murphy.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

FORMER IRELAND FORWARD Daryl Murphy has signed for his hometown club, Waterford FC, following the expiration of his contract with Bolton Wanderers.

Murphy played for the Blues before signing for Sunderland in 2005. 

The former Black Cats, Celtic, Newcastle and Ipswich Town striker now returns home to link up with new manager, John Sheridan.

“He’s a massive, massive signing,” Sheridan said today. “Every club in the country would be delighted to have someone of Daryl’s calibre at their club. His attitude and professionalism speaks for itself.

“I’m hoping he can impart some of his knowledge of the game on this dressing room and give the lads a much-needed boost. As I’ve said, we’ve a good bunch here capable of competing at the top end. Some results and decisions haven’t gone our way but we’re working on changing that now.”

Murphy, 37, earned 32 caps for Ireland, starting in the famous 1-0 win over Italy at Euro 2016 as well as the knockout round defeat to France, while scoring three goals in total at senior international level.

“It’s great to be back,” the player says.  “It was always in the back of my mind to finish my career here. I’m delighted and looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I’m not too sure if I’ll feature against Pat’s, I don’t want to get stuck in and rush back when I might not be fully able for it. Training is tough and hopefully all going well, I’ll be able to get stuck in soon.”

Tweet by @Waterford FC Source: Waterford FC/Twitter

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

