Former Ireland striker Daryl Murphy returns home to sign on with Waterford

FORMER IRELAND FORWARD Daryl Murphy has signed for his hometown club, Waterford FC, following the expiration of his contract with Bolton Wanderers.

Murphy played for the Blues before signing for Sunderland in 2005.

The former Black Cats, Celtic, Newcastle and Ipswich Town striker now returns home to link up with new manager, John Sheridan.

“He’s a massive, massive signing,” Sheridan said today. “Every club in the country would be delighted to have someone of Daryl’s calibre at their club. His attitude and professionalism speaks for itself.

“I’m hoping he can impart some of his knowledge of the game on this dressing room and give the lads a much-needed boost. As I’ve said, we’ve a good bunch here capable of competing at the top end. Some results and decisions haven’t gone our way but we’re working on changing that now.”

Murphy, 37, earned 32 caps for Ireland, starting in the famous 1-0 win over Italy at Euro 2016 as well as the knockout round defeat to France, while scoring three goals in total at senior international level.

“It’s great to be back,” the player says. “It was always in the back of my mind to finish my career here. I’m delighted and looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I’m not too sure if I’ll feature against Pat’s, I don’t want to get stuck in and rush back when I might not be fully able for it. Training is tough and hopefully all going well, I’ll be able to get stuck in soon.”

Source: Waterford FC/Twitter