'He's in the conversation' - Wilkins backs Connacht's Heffernan for Ireland

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has backed hooker Dave Heffernan to step up to the mark for Ireland if called upon for the November Tests.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell is considering his options for the number two shirt ahead of the autumn opener against New Zealand on Friday 8 November after a spate of injuries.

First-choice hooker Dan Sheehan is sidelined until next year, Ulster’s Tom Stewart will miss the autumn Tests, and Leinster’s Rónan Kelleher and Ulster man Rob Herring are currently injured too.

Kelleher, who is recovering from an ankle injury, could return for the Tests against Argentina, Fiji, and Australia but is under pressure to make it back for the All Blacks clash. Herring is also a big doubt due to his calf injury.

That means 33-year-old Heffernan, who last played for Ireland over two years ago, could be in line for a start against the Kiwis.

The Connacht man was an injury call-up for the closing week of Ireland’s tour of South Africa last summer and has started this season strongly with his province.

“I’m delighted for Dave that he’s found that form and that fitness because going back 18 months he was finding it difficult in terms of getting a rhythm into his season,” said Wilkins yesterday ahead of Connacht’s home URC clash against Leinster.

“He worked so hard to come back from a couple of injuries he had and I think he’s getting a reward for that now, so I’m delighted for him, delighted for us because he’s obviously an important player, over 200 caps.

“And it’s an interesting situation with the Irish hookers at the moment. They’ve been hit with a couple of injuries there and obviously Dave has put himself in the conversation. He was obviously flown out to South Africa as a late call-up in the summer there and certainly the feedback from that was very positive.

“So I’m pleased that he’s in the conversation and obviously this game between us and Leinster at the weekend will be another factor in how that progresses.”

There have been several impressive performers for Connacht early this season as they’ve made a promising start to the campaign.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

23-year-old scrum-half Ben Murphy has been in electric form, scoring four tries in four starts after his move from Leinster.

“I thought he’d go well, obviously that was part of the motivation for signing him and certainly from what we saw earlier in pre-season, we were really excited in terms of the tempo he brings to our game and the core skills around his passing and kicking,” said Wilkins.

“What he’s shown across different moments, particularly on the weekend [against Ulster] and in that Munster game, is that X-factor moments of being able to back his instinct and I think the more he grows in confidence with the game time he’s got, the more that will come to the fore.

“Look, he’s playing really well at the moment, we’ve got some real quality nines at the club as well as him so they’ll be desperate for game time, so I’ll have to manage that as time goes on.”

23-year-old Galway man Cathal Forde has been excellent, shining at inside centre but also impressing after moving to out-half in Connacht’s wins over the Sharks and Scarlets.

With Bundee Aki back at 12, Forde moved to outside centre against Scarlets two weekends ago and was on the bench for last weekend’s defeat away to Ulster, but he looks like a key man for the remainder of the season.

“I think Fordy did an incredible job at the start of the season before Bundee was available,” said Wilkins.

“We’ve looked at options with Fordy at 13 alongside Bundee but equally we’re really excited by Piers O’Conor [at 13], and a little bit similarly to Santi [Cordero] and similar to Mack [Hansen] coming back after such a long absence, although he’d been with us before, those guys are getting better every week and understanding our shape of play, particularly in attack. They’re better every week.

“So, it would be brilliant to have all those guys out on the field but whilst we’re seeing improvements some of the blokes are having to be a little patient and that includes guys who haven’t even been in our 23 yet this season.”