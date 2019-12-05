This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 5 December, 2019
Beckham's Inter Miami open MLS campaign in LA as first-round fixtures released

The ex-United star is set to return to Los Angeles for Inter Miami’s first MLS fixture.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 8:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,563 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4920364
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

INTER MIAMI CO-OWNER David Beckham will see his expansion franchise play away to Los Angeles FC in their inaugural MLS fixture.

The match at Banc of California Stadium is scheduled for 1 March, 2020, after MLS announced the opening round of fixtures for the new season.

LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield in 2019 but were beaten in the playoffs by eventual MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders.

The fixture takes Inter chief Beckham back to Los Angeles, where he made 98 regular-season appearances for LA Galaxy, scoring 40 times and winning two MLS Cups.

While the full schedule is still to be revealed, it was previously confirmed Inter’s home debut would come against Galaxy on 14 March.

MLS announced in 2014 that Beckham had exercised his option for an expansion franchise – built into his Galaxy contract – resulting in his involvement in the team in Miami.

Inter are yet to appoint a head coach ahead of their first season.

The42 Team

