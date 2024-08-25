David Clifford scores 3-8 but Fossa exit Kerry IFC to Laune Rangers

A HAUL OF 3-8 from David Clifford was not enough to see Fossa advance to the Kerry IFC final as Laune Rangers prevailed, 1-19 to 3-11, in the semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Eoghan Hassett contributed 0-10 of Rangers’ total as they made it to next Sunday’s final, where they will play Austin Stacks, after the Tralee side overcame Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-14 to 1-7.

David Clifford doing what he does best😮‍💨



The @Kerry_Official star is off to a great start for @FossaGaa 🔥



Watch NOW on Clubber TV📺 pic.twitter.com/L0tVNPl86H — Clubber (@clubber) August 25, 2024

Clifford hit 3-5 from eight shots in a superb first half performance. The Killorglin side trailed 3-8 to 1-8 at half-time having played against the stiff wind.

Advertisement

They held Clifford to three pointed frees after the break, and kept the scoreboard ticking at the other end to win out by two points in the end.

They will face a Stacks side on Sunday next, for whom Paddy Lane scored 0-4 today, with 0-2 from frees. Also prominent was Donagh McKivergan, who finished with three points from play.