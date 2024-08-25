Advertisement
David Clifford. File photo. Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Kingdom

David Clifford scores 3-8 but Fossa exit Kerry IFC to Laune Rangers

Killorglin side will play Austin Stacks in decider.
8.31pm, 25 Aug 2024
A HAUL OF 3-8 from David Clifford was not enough to see Fossa advance to the Kerry IFC final as Laune Rangers prevailed, 1-19 to 3-11, in the semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium. 

Eoghan Hassett contributed 0-10 of Rangers’ total as they made it to next Sunday’s final, where they will play Austin Stacks, after the Tralee side overcame Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-14 to 1-7. 

Clifford hit 3-5 from eight shots in a superb first half performance. The Killorglin side trailed 3-8 to 1-8 at half-time having played against the stiff wind. 

They held Clifford to three pointed frees after the break, and kept the scoreboard ticking at the other end to win out by two points in the end. 

They will face a Stacks side on Sunday next, for whom Paddy Lane scored 0-4 today, with 0-2 from frees. Also prominent was Donagh McKivergan, who finished with three points from play. 

