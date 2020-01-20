Clifford named as new captain of Kerry's senior footballers

The forward in action during last year's All-Ireland final replay against Dublin.

DAVID CLIFFORD WILL captain the Kerry senior footballers this year.

The talented corner forward, who celebrates his 21st birthday in two days’ time, was nominated by East Kerry –the divisional side which he won the county senior title with in 2019.

Having made his senior inter-county debut during the 2018 National Football League, Clifford has quickly become a star for the Kingdom as they claimed two Munster titles and reached last year’s All-Ireland final only to lose out to Dublin in a replay.

Last year, Gavin White captained Kerry to the Munster title and in the drawn All-Ireland final before Paul Murphy took on the duties for the replay.

The news was confirmed today by county chairman Tim Murphy during a Kerry GAA press event at their Centre of Excellence in Currans.

