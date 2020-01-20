This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clifford named as new captain of Kerry's senior footballers

The Fossa clubman, who turns 21 on Wednesday, will lead the Kingdom out for 2020.

By Ben Blake Monday 20 Jan 2020, 5:34 PM
By Ben Blake Monday 20 Jan 2020, 5:34 PM
The forward in action during last year's All-Ireland final replay against Dublin.
DAVID CLIFFORD WILL captain the Kerry senior footballers this year. 

The talented corner forward, who celebrates his 21st birthday in two days’ time, was nominated by East Kerry –the divisional side which he won the county senior title with in 2019.

Having made his senior inter-county debut during the 2018 National Football League, Clifford has quickly become a star for the Kingdom as they claimed two Munster titles and reached last year’s All-Ireland final only to lose out to Dublin in a replay. 

Last year, Gavin White captained Kerry to the Munster title and in the drawn All-Ireland final before Paul Murphy took on the duties for the replay. 

The news was confirmed today by county chairman Tim Murphy during a Kerry GAA press event at their Centre of Excellence in Currans. 

His club tweeted: 

clifford fossa Source: Twitter/FossaGaa

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

