David Clifford scores 0-9 as his club Fossa reach Kerry county final

THERE WAS a time over a decade ago when Fossa and Listry played underage football together because of a lack of numbers, those days of harmony and togetherness will be forgotten next Saturday at Fitzgerald Stadium (2pm) when they face off in the Kerry Junior Premier Football final.

It will also pit former Kerry teammates Marc Ó Sé (Listry manager) and Eamonn Fitzmaurice (Fossa coach) against each other just to add some more spice to the proceedings.

Fossa just about squeezed past Ardfert 0-14 to 1-10 with the Clifford brothers scoring 0-11 between them in atrocious conditions.

David scored nine points in total, six in the first half, when Fossa retired 0-9 to 1-3 in front at the interval with Daithí Griffin getting Ardfert’s goal from the spot.

Paudie Clifford, who lined out at centre back, kicked another point, while Ardfert hit back in the second half but kicked nine wides.

As the game progressed, David Clifford kicked three points and Paudie one as Fossa held on for a hard-earned win, with Kerry U20 player Rob Monahan scoring two points from midfield for the losers.

Advertisement

Listry beat Ballymacelligott 2-12 to 1-9 but not after getting a fright as they trailed by seven 20 minutes in.

East Kerry stars Ronan Buckley and Ruairí Murphy were to the fore, yet it was Listry who took advantage with frees from Joe Clifford, Aaron O’Shea and Seán Lehane to leave it 1-4 to 0-3 at the break

Listry produced a ‘45 from keeper Dave Carroll before the first of Aaron O’Shea’s (ex-Kerry minor) two goals arrived, a classy finish that caught the Ballymac defence off guard.

His second goal, two minutes later, was the score of the game, and it pushed the East Kerry outfit 2-4 to 1-4 clear.

Another four points on the spin from O’Shea, a pair of beauties from Ronan Buckley and a sweetly struck effort from Gary O’Sullivan completed the turnaround and a 14-point swing — 2-8 to 1-4 — that was that.

Rathmore and An Ghaeltacht will meet in the Intermediate final on Sunday in Tralee after the former, inspired by Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan, were far too strong for Beaufort.

The losing side had a fair sprinkling of beaten county finalists Mid Kerry in their ranks yet Rathmore eased to a 2-12 to 1-7 win.

Despite Ciaran Kennedy giving Beaufort a second-minute lead with a goal, Rathmore — driven on by Paul Murphy and the three Ryans: Shane, Cathal and Mark — led 1-7 to 1-2 at half-time.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Murphy set up John Moynihan for the goal, before Shane Ryan sent Chrissy Spiers (1-6, 3f) through for a second goal and the former Derry underage player saw Rathmore home.

Rathmore will now bid to return to the Kerry SFC ranks for the first time since 2019 next year as they attempt to win this competition for the first time since 1999.

There was a shock in the other semi-final when Killarney Legion, who dropped down last year, failed to make the final, as they were beaten after extra time by former All-Ireland Senior Club finalists An Ghaeltacht by 0-14 to 0-11.

The star of the show was Dara Ó Sé. The player, who had a spell with Clonakilty in Cork, was a revelation on the day, notching all but one of An Ghaeltacht’s scores, including five from play, in weather conditions that were far from conducive to accuracy.

Amazingly, Legion were in pole position for a spot in the intermediate decider when they led by two points, 0-9 to 0-7, heading into injury time at the end of the second half, but two Ó Sé frees earned An Ghaeltacht a late reprieve.

Kerry star Brian Ó Beaglaoich was outstanding while James O’Donoghue managed two points for the losing side.