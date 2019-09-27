This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry duo and Armagh forward to contest Young Footballer of the Year award

Sean O’Shea, David Clifford and Rian O’Neill are all in the running.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 27 Sep 2019, 7:30 AM
40 minutes ago 1,488 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4826023
O'Shea, Clifford and O'Neill have all been nominated.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

A PAIR OF star young Kerry forwards and an emerging Armagh attacker have all been shortlisted for the Young Footballer of the Year honour as part of the 2019 GAA-GPA PWC All-Star awards.

Kerry’s Sean O’Shea and David Clifford have been nominated for the award along with Armagh’s Rian O’Neill.

O’Shea and Clifford, who both burst to prominence in the Kerry ranks in 2018, were central figures again this year and progressed further as the Kingdom reached the All-Ireland final.

Kenmare’s O’Shea scored 1-77 during the championship while Fossa player Clifford hit 4-47. Clifford won this award in 2018 and also collected his first All-Star.

The shortlist is completed by Crossmaglen Rangers player Rian O’Neill who was in superb form for Armagh. He struck 3-21, bagging goals in the qualifiers against Monaghan and Mayo.

The nominees were decided by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by GAA President John Horan. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

This year’s All-Star awards take place on Friday 2 November in Dublin’s Convention Centre and will be screened live by RTÉ TV.

Who would get your vote?

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

