David Courell appointed as new FAI CEO

DAVID COURELL HAS been confirmed as the new permanent chief executive officer of the FAI.

Mayo native Courell stepped up from his role as chief operating officer to serve as interim CEO following the exit of Jonathan Hill in April, and he has today been appointed on a permanent basis following the conclusion of a lengthy recruitment process.

Courell is understood to have faced competition from Swim Ireland CEO Sarah Keane and Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan for the role.

“It is an honour to assume the position of CEO of the FAI on a permanent basis. Ireland has a rich footballing history, and the game continues to play a significant role in Irish society engaging more than 400,000 people every year”, said Courell.

“In saying that I came home two years ago as I felt that Irish Football had huge unrealised potential and that I could play my part in unlocking it. In working with the brilliant staff we have at the Association and through embedding myself in the Irish football community that belief has only strengthened.

“While there is a lot to do, we also have a lot to celebrate ad build upon. I look forward to working with our Chair, President and the Board, General Assembly, staff, partners and our wider community to guide the Association into the future and I thank the Board of the FAI for their ongoing support.”

Courell was recruited by the FAI as chief operating officer in 2021, replacing Rea Walshe, and leaving a role with the English FA.

He was the head of the FA’s feasibility study into potentially hosting the 2030 World Cup at the time, which later became a successful bid to co-host Euro 2028 with Ireland and the rest of the UK. Courell joined the FA in 2017, having previously worked as the head of operations for the Olympic Stadium at London 2012.

He took over as the FAI CEO on an interim basis in April, following the exit of Jonathan Hill.

“Following a thorough process, we are delighted to confirm David as the new CEO of the Association. His tenure as interim CEO has shown him to be a respected and collaborative leader with a deep understanding of what is required to keep Irish Football moving forward into the future. Along with the rest of the Board and the leadership team, I am confident that under his leadership, we will make real progress in fulfilling the potential of the sport in this country.”

FAI President Paul Cooke added: “On behalf of Irish Football, I’m pleased that David has been appointed as CEO. We have already seen the benefit that his leadership and guidance has brought to the Association in the past number of months, in particular the positive relationships that have been built upon with key political and football stakeholders. I look forward to working with him as we continue to build a positive future for Ireland’s biggest participation sport.”

The FAI will now begin a recruitment process to replace Courell as chief operating officer, with an announcement expected soon.