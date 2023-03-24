Clare All-Star has one-match ban upheld ahead of Munster hurling opener

CLARE ARE SET to be without the suspended David Fitzgerald for their Munster senior hurling championship opener against Tipperary on 23 April.

The 2022 All-Star’s one-match ban has been upheld by the Cental Hearings Committee.

Fitzgerald was shown a red card in last Sunday’s draw with Cork in Cusack Park, Ennis.

The CHC alleged a breach of Rule 7.2 (b), Category III, “Striking with hand, with minimal force”. Fitzgerald requested a hearing, which took place yesterday, but the one-game suspension was upheld.

The Inagh-Kilnamona midfielder now has the option of bringing his case to the Central Appeals Committee.

Meanwhile, Monaghan footballer Killian Lavelle had his red card from last weekend’s defeat to Tyrone in Clones overturned. He is free to play against Mayo on Sunday as the Farney county battle to avoid relegation from Division 1.

