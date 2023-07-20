David Gough to referee All-Ireland SFC final

IT HAS been confirmed that David Gough will referee the 2023 All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Kerry.

It will be the experienced Meath official’s second senior final and first since 2019, which involved the same two teams.

It will also be Gough’s 46th Senior Championship game as a referee since his first in 2013.

His umpires on the day will be fellow Slane club members Dean Gough, Eugene Gough, Stephen Gough and Terry Gough.

His linemen on the day will be Monaghan’s Martin McNally and Galway’s James Molloy.

McNally will also be the standby referee and the Sideline Official will be Fergal Kelly from Longford.

The match takes place on 30 July at Croke Park.