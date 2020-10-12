David Humphreys and Neil Doak join Georgia's coaching staff

GEORGIA HAVE ANNOUNCED the addition of former Ulster fly-half and Director of Operations David Humphreys to their coaching staff.

Humphreys has joined the staff as High Performance Consultant until the end of the Autumn Nations Cup, a new competition introduced in place of the traditional cross-hemisphere internationals.

David Humphreys’ last job was as Director of Rugby at Gloucester, which he left at the end of last season.

Another former Ulster player, Neil Doak, has been added as Backs and Attack Coach. Doak was Ulster’s Attack coach from 2008 to 2017, and has been working as Backs coach at Worcester since since 2018.

Former French international hooker Sebastian Bruno has been brought on board as the Forwards and Defence coach, and World Rugby High-Performance Advisor, Calvin Morriss has also been added to the staff. He served as Georgia’s Strength and Conditioning coach under at the 2015 World Cup, having worked with England four years earlier.

Georgia begin their Nations Cup campaign at Twickenham on 14 November, while they visit the Aviva Stadium to play Ireland on 29 November.