This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ambition and 'a real honest conversation with Lamps' prompted Luiz to leave Chelsea

After learning of Frank Lampard’s “different ideas” for Chelsea’s defence, David Luiz chose to pursue a new challenge at Arsenal.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Aug 2019, 8:17 AM
11 minutes ago 272 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4772040
Arsenal defender David Luiz
Arsenal defender David Luiz
Arsenal defender David Luiz

ARSENAL’S NEWLY-SIGNED defender  David Luiz says he left Chelsea to escape his comfort zone following a “real honest conversation” with Frank Lampard.

The Brazilian moved across London for a reported £8 (€8.7) million fee on deadline day.

His guaranteed starting spot under Maurizio Sarri became less secure with Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge and the former team-mates agreed to part ways.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery looks to have bigger plans in mind for the 32-year-old and handed him a debut in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Burnley.

“I am a guy with ambition and that is why I moved,” David Luiz said.

“This is what gives me oxygen and gives me motivation and also to really enjoy this moment. But I like a new challenge and new things in my life.

“I am trying to be first honest with my heart and honest in the way that I try to feel new things.”

After two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, David Luiz returned to Chelsea for a second stint in 2016 and went on to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

“Everyone knows I was so happy at Chelsea and won many trophies there,” he said.

“I had a real honest conversation with Lamps, and Lamps had different ideas for his plans for the year.

“So the best way for me to respect the club where I can was to move on and try to do a new challenge and give him the opportunity to do his job.

“I am so happy here [at Arsenal] as since the first day I felt welcome. This is a big club and I want to be here and see it shine – on the pitch and outside.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie