David McGoldrick wins FAI Player of the Year award

McGoldrick scored his first international goal in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

McGoldrick scored his first international goal in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

DAVID MCGOLDRICK CAPPED a “crazy year” as he was named Senior Men’s Player of the Year in the 2019 ‘Three’ / FAI International Awards.

The striker topped the vote by a media jury ahead of his Sheffield United team-mate Enda Stevens and Glenn Whelan.

Preston’s Alan Browne won the Young International Player of the Year award ahead of Josh Cullen and Callum Robinson.

McGoldrick, 32, scored his first international goal last September to earn Ireland a 1-1 draw at home against Switzerland.

“It’s been a crazy year,” he said. “It’s gone really fast.

Obviously I got my international goal at the start of the season, which gave me massive confidence. My performances have been good and to score my two Premier League goals that’s what I wanted, that’s what every player wants.”

McGoldrick has already spoken to Stephen Kenny, who is currently weighing up his first Ireland squad ahead of the Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland in September.

Ireland are due to travel to Sofia for their opening fixture on 3 September but that game may have to be moved due to Bulgaria’s high rate of Covid-19 cases, with further details expected following a Uefa briefing this morning.

The Nations League games will be an opportunity to impress Kenny ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia, which is currently scheduled for 8 October in Bratislava.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“That’s what we’re all aiming for, to play in the European Championships,” McGoldrick said.

“All of the hard work we’ve done for the past couple of years to get into this position, we now have one tough game first and we’ve got to get through that.

“I have every confidence in the boys. When we play to our best, we’re a match for anyone.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!