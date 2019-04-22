Ireland duo McGoldrick and Stevens run riot as Sheffield United edge closer towards Premier League promotion

TWO IRELAND INTERNATIONALS ran the show in Hull this afternoon, with David McGoldrick netting a double and Enda Stevens scoring the other during a 3-0 victory for Sheffield United against the Tigers.

The win is a massive boost for the Blades in their quest to return to the top tier of English football for the first time since 2007. Sheffield now move three points clear of Leeds United, albeit with a game extra played, and remain three points off top spot behind Norwich.

McGoldrick broke the deadlock after 10 minutes at the KC, heading home from John Fleck’s corner delivered into the box after being left unmarked at the back post.

The 31-year-old then netted his 15th Championship goal this season just 12 minutes later. McGoldrick took control of the ball after a long punt up the pitch, before curling a sensational effort past goalkeeper George Long from outside the penalty area.

Ireland left back Stevens made sure of the three points shortly before half-time.

The Dublin-born defender ventured forward before connecting with George Baldock’s cross to make it 3-0 and ensure Sheffield’s unbeaten streak stretches to five games.

McGoldrick and Stevens both played prominent roles in Ireland’s two Euro 2020 qualifier victories against Gibraltar and Georgia last month.

Both players are enjoying some impressive form ahead of June’s double-header with Denmark in Copenhagen on 7 June and Gibraltar in Dublin three days later.

